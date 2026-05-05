Woman, son nabbed for killing her live-in partner

HYDERABAD: A woman and her 19-year-old son were arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner at Ambedkar Nagar in Chintal on Sunday night. Jeedimetla police arrested the duo while they were attempting to dispose of the body in an autorickshaw.

The victim, Shiva Reddy (40), a native of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, had been in a live-in relationship with the woman, Arun (40), for the past 10 years. Her son Sai was also living with them.

Police said the victim had allegedly been harassing the woman and her son. Following repeated disputes, they allegedly planned the murder. Around 11 pm on Sunday, they attacked him with a meat cleaver, killing him on the spot.

They later packed the body in a bag and hired an auto to dispose of it. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted them, seized the body and took them into custody. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.