Dusk Detox: A slow wellness sundowner in Hyderabad

On most Sundays, the city moves in extremes. It is either very slow or already gearing up for the week ahead. But Dusk Detox at The Quorum Hyderabad, organised by Wellness B’zaar, founded by Alizai Kashif Ali Khan, Puja Khan and Raghu Vamshi Reddy, chose a different rhythm altogether. People walked in without the usual rush, some still shaking off the day, others curious about what a ‘wellness sundowner’ might even feel like.
The bootcamp session kicked off, and suddenly the space was filled with movement. It was high-energy, slightly chaotic, and exactly what you needed to break out of the Sunday sluggishness. People who had just met were pushing through the drills together, laughing, catching their breath, and going again.
But the evening didn’t stay there. That was never the plan. As the light softened, everything else did too. The music dipped, conversations quietened, and the same group that had been sprinting minutes ago found themselves slowing down into Tai-Chi movements by the pool. The transition gave the evening a sense of balance, as if it was guiding you from one state of mind to another.
“Wellness B’zaar comes up with the idea of letting people experience wellness and fitness first in different formats, while many think working out or going to the gym is mundane and boring. It brings new curations every month on Sunday mornings, encouraging people to wake up early and enjoy concepts like aqua zumba, HIIT, sound therapy, and a no-alcohol sundowner,” co-founder Alizai Kashif Ali Khan explains.
This time, the idea was to let people stay a little longer than usual. Not just show up, finish an activity, and leave. “We have curated a whole concept of three to four hours where people completely slow down on a Sunday evening, and completely without being bothered about what to do next. They stay simply present, relax into the experience, and move through the time with ease and calm,” he explains.
Even the choice of The Quorum added to that shift. Known more for its social scene, the space felt unusually calm that evening. “I guess that is how the world is completely changing and inclining towards slowing down, as everyone has partied hard all this time. When we came up with this concept of doing a slow-down sundowner, Quorum was very much up for it. They wanted their club members to experience it, and we are already exploring options of doing it more frequently now, considering the response has been very great till now,” the co-founder says.
Beyond movement and mindfulness, the event also brought together a curated mix of wellness brands, from hydrogen therapy and LED light sessions to clean, protein-rich indulgences and coffee brews. The idea was simple: wellness could be explored, experienced, and even enjoyed without feeling restrictive.
What stood out was how effortlessly everything came together. Between sessions, people wandered through different experiences, trying out therapies, sampling food, or just sitting by the pool. There were no rigid timelines to follow. You could engage or exist in space.
In a city that rarely stops, Dusk Detox felt like a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful experiences come not from doing more, but from simply slowing down.