Dusk Detox: A slow wellness sundowner in Hyderabad

Even the choice of The Quorum added to that shift. Known more for its social scene, the space felt unusually calm that evening. “I guess that is how the world is completely changing and inclining towards slowing down, as everyone has partied hard all this time. When we came up with this concept of doing a slow-down sundowner, Quorum was very much up for it. They wanted their club members to experience it, and we are already exploring options of doing it more frequently now, considering the response has been very great till now,” the co-founder says.