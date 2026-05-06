Ibdita-Ek Mehfil: Night that unfolded like a qissa

That closeness shapes not just the sound, but the direction of the evening. Tanvi Singh Bhatia, curator of Ibtida, reflects, “We are perhaps the last generation attuned to this culture of music passed down by our parents. It is our duty to pass it on. We live in an age of the abbreviated. Archival resists that. It creates a space where nothing is rushed or clipped, and audiences remember what it feels like to truly listen. We seek artists comfortable in the unplanned, who read a room rather than perform at it. Nizami Bandhu carries a tradition built for this — never meant for a stadium, but for a gathering, close and interactive.”