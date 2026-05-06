On Her Own Terms: Bhagyashrii Borse on Carving a Space in Cinema

Tell us about Lenin.

Lenin is set to release in June, and I’m really excited for audiences to see it. I play Bharathi, who is bubbly, playful, and yet incredibly strong. She has a certain charm that I think people will instantly connect with.



How was your experience shooting the film?

It was an amazing experience. We had a fantastic team, and the energy on set was always positive. Our director brought everyone together in a way that made the entire journey both productive and enjoyable.



Tell us about your journey into the film industry.

My journey began in Mumbai. I featured in several commercials, and during that phase, a few directors encouraged me to explore acting. I wasn’t sure if it was something I wanted to pursue seriously, but I knew that being in front of the camera felt magical — almost like being in love. I took that leap of faith, and somewhere along the way, I realised this is where I truly belong. Gradually, my work started getting noticed, and things began falling into place.

