On Her Own Terms: Bhagyashrii Borse on Carving a Space in Cinema

With films like Yaariyan 2 and a growing slate of projects, actress Bhagyashrii Borse represents a new wave of actors who are navigating the industry on their own terms. Her journey from studying Business Management to modelling and eventually stepping into films has been anything but conventional, yet it reflects a quiet determination and instinctive love for the camera. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Lenin, the actress speaks to CE about her journey, the challenges of finding her footing in the industry, her approach to fitness and fashion, and what lies ahead.
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Tell us about Lenin.
Lenin is set to release in June, and I’m really excited for audiences to see it. I play Bharathi, who is bubbly, playful, and yet incredibly strong. She has a certain charm that I think people will instantly connect with.
How was your experience shooting the film?
It was an amazing experience. We had a fantastic team, and the energy on set was always positive. Our director brought everyone together in a way that made the entire journey both productive and enjoyable.
Tell us about your journey into the film industry.
My journey began in Mumbai. I featured in several commercials, and during that phase, a few directors encouraged me to explore acting. I wasn’t sure if it was something I wanted to pursue seriously, but I knew that being in front of the camera felt magical — almost like being in love. I took that leap of faith, and somewhere along the way, I realised this is where I truly belong. Gradually, my work started getting noticed, and things began falling into place.
What were the challenges that came your way?
When you don’t come from a film background, every step is a learning curve — from understanding auditions to dealing with rejections and waiting for the right opportunities. It constantly tests your patience and self-belief. But I’ve always believed that hard work never goes unnoticed, and that belief kept me going.
What kind of films do you enjoy, and what roles excite you?
I’m drawn to films that leave you with something meaningful — stories that stay with you long after you’ve left the theatre. I truly believe cinema has the power to inspire and transform. As an actor, I look for roles that
challenge me and allow me to completely immerse myself. Every character is a new world, and I want to explore as many as I can.
Are there any actors or directors you’d like to work with?
I’d say all of them! Every actor and director brings something unique, and as an artist, I’d love to collaborate, learn, and grow with as many creative minds as possible.
Take us through yourfitness routine
I like to keep it balanced — it’s a mix of yoga, meditation, and gym workouts, depending on my schedule. For me, fitness is as much about mental clarity as it is about physical strength.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression — it’s how you communicate who you are without saying a word. My personal style leans towards effortless elegance with a strong sense of confidence.
What is your favourite pastime?
Spending time with my dog. Honestly, I’m guilty of cancelling plans just to be with my pet, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Future projects.
I’ve also started working on another exciting project and am currently in the prep phase. An official announcement should be out soon, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.