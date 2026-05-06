Rethinking Self-Control in Eating: What Science Really Says

“When this system is disrupted by sustained calorie restriction, the body doesn’t stay passive,” explains Dr Ravi Shankar Erukulapati, senior consultant endocrinologist, Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills, adding, “Ghrelin levels increase, leptin levels drop, and that directly intensifies hunger while weakening satiety. It’s a biological adaptation — one that makes long-term restriction difficult to maintain.”

That adaptation goes beyond hormones. “The brain, especially the hypothalamus, reads prolonged restriction as an energy deficit. It responds by conserving energy, slowing metabolism, and driving stronger hunger signals. From a physiological standpoint, this mirrors a survival response,” he adds.