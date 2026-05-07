Edin Rose: Love Insurance Kompany was a completely surreal experience for me

The world of cinema often feels like a distant dream for many, but for Edin Rose, that dream turned into a vivid reality with her debut in Love Insurance Kompany. Stepping into a project with such magnitude can be overwhelming for any newcomer, and Edin admits the gravity of the opportunity did not sink in immediately.
Reflecting on the beginning of this journey, she shares her disbelief about the casting process. “It was surreal, because when I initially got approached for this project, I was in denial. Even on set, I was in denial, wondering how I am working with these big names. It was a learning experience,” she says.
Asked about a moment that left her speechless, and she recalls, “One day, Nayanthara ma’am walked into the set. She came in with her kids, and I was starstruck. I am a huge fan. She walked in without makeup and said, ‘hi, I am Nayanthara’, and that’s like my core memory of being on set.” (giggles)
Preparation for her character, Selena, required a blend of physical discipline and creative research. In the film, Edin had to navigate the complexities of playing a robotic character, which demanded a complete overhaul of her natural movements. “When I first got pitched for this project, one of the first things I di was look up robot mannerism, how a robot walks and how the fingers are supposed to be. I had a scene where I was playing piano, but I am also a robot. I did my homework to understand where I could incorporate different layers, but since a robot is very stiff and stagnant, I focused on how to walk, sit and stand. I also worked on the transition to being Selena and had trained for the fight sequence as well,” Edin explains.
Working alongside experienced actors like SJ Suryah and Ravi Teja left a lasting impression on her. “I think right off the bat, if you scroll comments under Mayilrage, everyone would say, ‘Oh my god, he has the same energy that he had back in 2005’. The same with Ravi Teja sir, they are like live wires on set, with unfurled energy. I learn and appreciate this as an artist; their performance delivery is so good, and I aspire to be like that 15 years down the line,” she narrates.
Hyderabad, where she now spends a lot of her time, has clearly grown on her. When asked what she loves most about the city, her answer comes instantly. “Hyderabadi Biryani,” she says, before going on about her favourite spots, which include Jumeirah Hotel in the Old City. For her, food is: “Emotion, it’s love,” she says, and movies she adds, “My world.”
Looking ahead, Edin shares there is more work in the pipeline. “I just wrapped up my second Tamil movie. I am excited about it. I wish I could share the details, but it has to remain a big surprise for now,” she concludes, leaving just enough mystery for what comes next.