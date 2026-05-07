Edin Rose: Love Insurance Kompany was a completely surreal experience for me

Preparation for her character, Selena, required a blend of physical discipline and creative research. In the film, Edin had to navigate the complexities of playing a robotic character, which demanded a complete overhaul of her natural movements. “When I first got pitched for this project, one of the first things I di was look up robot mannerism, how a robot walks and how the fingers are supposed to be. I had a scene where I was playing piano, but I am also a robot. I did my homework to understand where I could incorporate different layers, but since a robot is very stiff and stagnant, I focused on how to walk, sit and stand. I also worked on the transition to being Selena and had trained for the fight sequence as well,” Edin explains.