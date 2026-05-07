Sudha Reddy: Met Gala is about representation not just presence

Stepping onto one of fashion’s most watched global stages, Met Gala once again, Sudha Reddy continues to redefine what representation looks like when it is rooted in identity. Known for seamlessly blending philanthropy with cultural advocacy, her presence at the Met Gala 2026 goes far beyond red carpet glamour. This year, as she returns for the third time, her appearance becomes a deliberate act of storytelling — one that places Telangana’s rich textile heritage in a contemporary global conversation. Through an ensemble inspired by the Tree of Life, she brings regional artistry into focus, proving that fashion can be both deeply personal and universally resonant. CE interacts with her about the inspiration behind the look and what it meant for her to be on the global stage.
Excerpts
Tell us about your outfit?
The Tree of Life was less about what I wore and more about what I wanted to say. It was a way of translating my heritage into something that could exist on a global stage without losing its soul. Collaborating with Manish Malhotra allowed us to bring the depth of Kalamkari into a contemporary context — honouring its history, while also reimagining its relevance today. For me, the outfit wasn’t just couture; it was a narrative about cultural representation — about how tradition evolves, adapts and still holds meaning across generations.
How does it feel to be a part of the Met Gala again?
Each time I return, it feels more purposeful. The Met Gala, for me, is not just about presence, it’s about representation. It’s an opportunity to shift the lens through which Indian craftsmanship is viewed, from something archival to something immediate and alive. This year felt especially personal because the story I was telling came from a very intimate place. It reminded me that fashion, at its best, can carry identity across borders without dilution.
Can you tell us more about the design?
Working with Manish Malhotra and Mariel Haenn was a deeply collaborative experience. What I value most is their sensitivity to storytelling and building meaning into the ensemble. With The Tree of Life, there was a shared understanding that we weren’t creating something purely visual. We were interpreting heritage in a way that feels current, without compromising its authenticity. That balance is rare, and it’s what made the process so meaningful.
What’s special this year?
What stood out was the shift towards intention. There was a sense that fashion was being used less as spectacle and more as language. It felt like a moment where designers and attendees were engaging more deeply with what they were presenting — where the focus moved from just how something looks to what it represents.
Is your outfit inspired by something close to you?
Very much so. The inspiration comes from my home state, and everything from the motifs to the embroidery is reflective of a place I call home. It felt natural to draw from something that reflects where I come from — not just geographically, but emotionally and culturally.
I was deeply inspired by a speech by our Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a textile expo, where he spoke about the importance of championing South Indian textiles and craftsmanship on global platforms like New York and Paris Fashion Week. That idea stayed with me. It made me reflect on the platform I have, and I felt a sense of responsibility to take that first step — using the Met Gala as a space to bring that vision to life in a way that felt both authentic and meaningful.
How did you conceptualise this look?
I wanted the beauty to feel quiet and intentional. The idea was not to compete with the narrative, but to support it. There’s a certain strength in restraint, and I felt that a more understated approach allowed the story of the ensemble to come through more clearly.
Tell us about the accessories?
The accessories were chosen to extend the narrative rather than define it — they were meant to feel like an organic continuation of the story, elements that belong rather than stand apart. All the jewellery I wore came from my personal collection, pieces I’ve acquired over time during significant ceremonial moments, which made them feel even more intimate and meaningful within the overall expression.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion, to me, is a form of memory. It carries fragments of who we are, where we come from, and how we choose to be seen. It’s not just about creating something new, it’s about preserving something meaningful while allowing it to evolve. In that sense, fashion becomes a dialogue between the past and the present, shaped by personal and collective identity.