Sudha Reddy: Met Gala is about representation not just presence

Is your outfit inspired by something close to you?

Very much so. The inspiration comes from my home state, and everything from the motifs to the embroidery is reflective of a place I call home. It felt natural to draw from something that reflects where I come from — not just geographically, but emotionally and culturally.

I was deeply inspired by a speech by our Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a textile expo, where he spoke about the importance of championing South Indian textiles and craftsmanship on global platforms like New York and Paris Fashion Week. That idea stayed with me. It made me reflect on the platform I have, and I felt a sense of responsibility to take that first step — using the Met Gala as a space to bring that vision to life in a way that felt both authentic and meaningful.