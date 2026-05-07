Telangana eyes Rs 2K crore windfall from two Knowledge City plots

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) will e-auction two prime land parcels in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City layout at Raidurg between May 28 and June 1, 2026, in what is expected to be one of the city’s biggest land monetisation exercises this year.

The state government is expecting revenues of around Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 2,000 crore from the sale of the two parcels located at Raidurg Panmaktha in Serilingampally, one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after commercial and IT destinations.

TGIIC has fixed an upset price of Rs 139 crore per acre, with bids increasing in multiples of Rs 1 crore per acre. The auction will be conducted through MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise. The corporation has also fixed an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 10 crore per plot.

The two plots measure 6.29 acres and 5.09 acres respectively, covering nearly 55,000 square yards in Survey No. 83/1. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled at T-Hub, Raidurg, on May 18.

Officials are hopeful the auction could surpass last year’s record benchmark. In October 2025, TGIIC fetched Rs 177 crore per acre in a Raidurg auction, the highest price realised for land in the state. They now expect bids in the range of Rs 180 crore to Rs 200 crore per acre.