Three techies held for peddling MDMA in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Excise police on Wednesday arrested three software employees for allegedly peddling drugs and seized 7.44 grams of MDMA from their possession.

Police said one of the accused, Amjad, a former software employee from Hayathnagar, quit his job and began selling drugs. He then convinced his colleague, Hemanth, to invest in the illegal business, asking him to fund his trips to Bengaluru to procure MDMA. Amjad promised him huge profits, police added.

After Hemanth agreed to invest, the duo procured 10 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru.

Amjad then convinced the third software employee, Harish, who agreed to purchase the contraband from the duo.

On Wednesday, Excise police caught Harish red-handed while purchasing the contraband from the duo. Investigations revealed that the accused bought MDMA in Bengaluru for Rs 2,000 per gram and sold it in Hyderabad for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram.

The accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Hayathnagar Excise Station for further investigation.