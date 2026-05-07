Traditional textiles find new life at Navya Milan

Talking about the challenges, Sudha shares, “It is a challenging environment, because on one side we are talking about mass production, where many studios and websites mass produce products that are affordable but very costly for the environment and health. At the same time, one of the biggest challenges is that people are migrating to different jobs and are not interested in making the craft anymore. Therefore, it is now on women, to sustain the craft, as they lack employment opportunities in rural areas and are not used to physical labour. We saw this as an opportunity to invest in young women and build higher-order skills, since they were denied these opportunities for decades.”