Hyderabad sizzles at 39.6°C, Nizamabad logs 42°C

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts of Telangana over the next three days.

On Thursday, the highest temperature in the state, 42°C, was recorded in Mulkacharla of Nizamabad, while Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 39.6°C in Uppal.

According to the IMD, the north-south trough extending from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar has weakened. A surface cyclonic circulation over north Telangana and adjoining areas has also weakened.

Meteorologists said lower-level winds blowing from southern and southeastern directions are creating favourable conditions for scattered rainfall activity across parts of the state.

IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged over the next three days despite rainfall in some districts.