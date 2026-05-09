Engineering student stabbed to death over relationship in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An engineering student was murdered in Secunderabad’s Sitaphalmandi area on Thursday night, allegedly following a dispute over a relationship.

The deceased was identified as Bommana Yavan (21), a third-year BTech student from Jawaharnagar. He had been staying at a relative’s house in Medibavi, Sitaphalmandi, while preparing for semester examinations.

Police said Yavan was allegedly in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman, Chandrakala, whose family had earlier warned him against continuing it.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred around 9 pm while Yavan and two friends were watching an IPL match. A group of persons allegedly approached him for a discussion, which later escalated into an assault.

The witness alleged that one assailant stabbed Yavan multiple times on the neck and head while others held him down. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, relatives staged a protest outside the woman’s house. Police said four persons were taken into custody and special teams formed to trace the remaining accused.