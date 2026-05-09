Love, laughter, and little moments: Mothers speak from the heart

Lakshmi Manchu, actress & producer

Every moment with my daughter is something I cherish. Just this morning, we had a beautiful conversation about her Math teacher and the sequences she is learning. The joy with which she explains things, that innocence, watching this child unfold in front of me, is something I cannot put into words. I think every woman goes through phases where she questions herself and wonders if she is doing enough. I may make it look easy, but I am constantly questioning myself and trying to do the best I can. Sometimes, I have to remind myself to be kind to myself too, and not think about all the things I couldn’t do. The most important thing while navigating work and motherhood is to be gentle with yourself. It can be done. We have been told otherwise, but if we truly work through it, it is possible. You lose some, you gain some, but I think we are doing alright. At least, that’s what I tell myself. What connects me most with my daughter is when we chant together, especially the Mrityunjaya mantra. There is something deeply spiritual and physiological about that shared moment that I cannot explain. Another bond we share is food. We are always discovering something new to eat or cook. We are both huge foodies, and food has become an emotional connection for us. The way she hugs me and says, ‘Amma, I love you’, after a good dessert is the sweetest feeling. The biggest challenge for me is when I travel. Earlier, I had family support in Hyderabad, but now I have to figure things out on my own. My friends have shown up for me and my daughter in ways I can never fully express. The biggest guilt I carry is when I leave her behind for work. If it’s for just a few days, I try to come back home every night. But when there’s a shoot, there’s a shoot, and she understands that. My parents gave me opportunities they never had, and now I want to give my daughter opportunities that shape her into a good human being. I want her to explore the world, understand the value of money, and grow with empathy and strength.