Love, laughter, and little moments: Mothers speak from the heart

Lakshmi Manchu, actress & producer
Every moment with my daughter is something I cherish. Just this morning, we had a beautiful conversation about her Math teacher and the sequences she is learning. The joy with which she explains things, that innocence, watching this child unfold in front of me, is something I cannot put into words. I think every woman goes through phases where she questions herself and wonders if she is doing enough. I may make it look easy, but I am constantly questioning myself and trying to do the best I can. Sometimes, I have to remind myself to be kind to myself too, and not think about all the things I couldn’t do. The most important thing while navigating work and motherhood is to be gentle with yourself. It can be done. We have been told otherwise, but if we truly work through it, it is possible. You lose some, you gain some, but I think we are doing alright. At least, that’s what I tell myself. What connects me most with my daughter is when we chant together, especially the Mrityunjaya mantra. There is something deeply spiritual and physiological about that shared moment that I cannot explain. Another bond we share is food. We are always discovering something new to eat or cook. We are both huge foodies, and food has become an emotional connection for us. The way she hugs me and says, ‘Amma, I love you’, after a good dessert is the sweetest feeling. The biggest challenge for me is when I travel. Earlier, I had family support in Hyderabad, but now I have to figure things out on my own. My friends have shown up for me and my daughter in ways I can never fully express. The biggest guilt I carry is when I leave her behind for work. If it’s for just a few days, I try to come back home every night. But when there’s a shoot, there’s a shoot, and she understands that. My parents gave me opportunities they never had, and now I want to give my daughter opportunities that shape her into a good human being. I want her to explore the world, understand the value of money, and grow with empathy and strength.
Kiran Dembla, celebrity fitness expert
Motherhood is my biggest strength. It’s not just a role, it’s the reason I push myself every single day. The moment I became a mother, my definition of strength completely changed. It’s about showing up for my kids even when I am tired, scared, or failing. It’s about teaching them to be fearless by being fearless myself. Honestly, all my titles and achievements feel small in front of the title of ‘Mumma’. That’s where my real power comes from. It’s very challenging, I won’t lie. My schedule is crazy with shoots, events, training, and meetings. But I have one rule: my kids come first. I always block time for them the same way I block time for work. Sometimes it means saying no to big opportunities, and sometimes it means carrying them along with me to events. Quality matters more than quantity. Even 20 minutes of undivided attention, no phone, just us laughing or talking, keeps us connected. I’ve learned that being present is more important than being perfect. Being a woman in this industry, being a single mother, and being someone who speaks her mind comes with judgment, pressure, and a lot of noise. There are days when everything feels heavy. People expect you to have it all together because you are Kiran Dembla, but I am human too. What keeps me going is knowing that my kids are watching me. The challenges don’t stop, but I’ve become stronger than them.
Bhumika Chawla, actress
The most special moments are the hugs and affection we receive from our children, the moments of hearty laughter that stay with us forever. I consciously try not to take on too much work, and I plan my schedule in a way that sometimes my son can travel with me during his holidays or long weekends. At the same time, children need routine and stability, and that cannot happen all the time. For his overall growth, having a settled environment is important. One of the biggest challenges as a parent is teaching the right values, making your child independent, and instilling basic morals. While doing all of that, it is equally important to create beautiful memories and maintain a strong understanding with them. There are moments when I feel I could have handled things differently, but parenting is a learning process for both the parent and the child. Motherhood means taking responsibility for what we leave behind in this world, a kind human being. It also means being there for your child whenever they need you. Sometimes, that also means being firm and not mollycoddling them. Through it all, I walk beside my son and assure him that I will always love him and be there for him. I love doing activities with him. We have gone to bounce parks in Dubai, ice skating, zip-lining in Manali, and travelled together through Switzerland. These shared adventures are some of my most cherished memories as a mother.
Deepika Reddy, Kuchipudi exponent
The happiest day of my life was when I became a mother. I truly believe motherhood is one of the greatest blessings. My own mother shaped me into the person I am today, and I feel that along with affection, mothers also carry the responsibility of guiding their children towards the right path because they are the future. I have always wanted to be more like a friend to my children. I never wanted a relationship where they simply obey me. I respect their views and encourage them to share what’s on their minds. That is how I brought up my twins, my son and daughter. It hasn’t been easy, especially when balancing work, performances, and family life. No matter how busy I have been, I always made sure to spend quality time with them and understand if something was bothering them or if they had any questions. There were difficult moments too. I remember once when my child’s finger got caught in a door just before I had to leave for a performance. Watching them cry while trying to comfort them and assure them that I would return was heartbreaking. There have also been times while travelling overseas when I received calls saying my child was unwell. As a mother, those moments make you feel helpless. But despite all the challenges, my children have never complained because I always made that additional effort to balance both motherhood and my profession.