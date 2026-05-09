Swaying Away The Stereotype This World Belly Dance Day

Finding light through movement

For Damini Sahay, international belly dance artist, entrepreneur, trauma-informed psychologist, and dance movement therapist, belly dance arrived when life felt emotionally overwhelming. Pursuing her Master’s in clinical psychology in Delhi nearly 15 years ago, she slipped into a depressive phase after stepping away from dance for the first time since childhood. “I thought this was the phase where I needed to focus only on academics. But clinical psychology can become emotionally intense because you are constantly studying mental health, trauma, and disorders,” she shares. According to her, movement reconnects people to parts of themselves that may hold shame or emotional memory. She expresses, “There is healing happening at biological, emotional, mental, and spiritual levels. Through circles, hip work, and chest movements — the body slowly becomes a place you return to instead of disconnect from. True confidence comes from allowing yourself to move and express. Belly dance creates a space where, for those two hours, all struggles pause.”