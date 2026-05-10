Elderly woman trapped in Musi, rescued by HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday rescued a 49-year-old woman who had fallen into the Musi river near Golnaka in Amberpet and remained stranded overnight.

According to officials, the HYDRAA Control Room received an emergency call at around 10.51 am on Saturday regarding a woman trapped in the river. DRF teams reached the spot by 11.07 am.

The woman, identified as Indira, a resident of Bhagyanagar near Golnaka, reportedly slipped and fell into the river on Friday night. She became trapped in a difficult area surrounded by trees and inaccessible riverbanks, making it impossible for her to climb out. Officials said she remained stranded throughout the night in fear and distress. Though she cried for help, nobody heard her.

‘Just an accident’

Locals noticed her in the river after 10 am on Saturday. As they were unable to rescue her, they alerted HYDRAA through the control room helpline.

DRF rescue in-charge Swamy and Team-16 from Amberpet rushed to the spot, said officials. Fire Department personnel also joined the rescue operation. Using a large ladder, DRF personnel entered the river and safely rescued the woman, who was found in a panicked condition.

She was later handed over to her family members and local police officials.

Indira told authorities that she had accidentally slipped into the river. She also said she lives in the area with her two children.