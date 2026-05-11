Sikh couples tie knot free of cost at mass wedding in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: It was a dream come true for six Sikh couples who tied the knot without spending a single rupee at a grand mass marriage ceremony held at Gurudwara Baram Bala in Sikh Chawni, Kishanbagh, on Sunday.

Organised under the guidance of the Gurudwara’s Prabhandak Committee, the “Samuhik Vivah Samagam” witnessed hundreds of members from the Sikh community across Telangana blessing the newlyweds. The event turned emotional for economically struggling families, many of whom had never imagined conducting their children’s weddings in such a dignified and traditional manner without financial burden.

Most of the brides and bridegrooms hailed from Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Maharashtra and nearby regions. The traditional Sikh marriage ceremony, Anand Karaj (Lawan Phere), was performed amid prayers and hymns in a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Prabhandak Committee members said the initiative was aimed at supporting families unable to afford extravagant weddings, which often cost several lakhs of rupees.

They said Sikh Gurudwaras in Hyderabad had come together to help financially struggling families conduct marriages with dignity.

Several Gurudwara committees and members of the Sikh community extended support by gifting household essentials to the newly married couples to help them begin their new lives.