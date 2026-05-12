10 arrested, minor detained in Hyderabad engineering student’s murder

HYDERABAD: Ten persons, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old engineering student Bommana Yavan in Chilkalguda. Two of the accused tested positive for ganja consumption.

Giving details of the case on Monday, DCP (Secunderabad) Rakshitha Krishna Murthy described the killing as a “cold-blooded” and pre-planned murder allegedly orchestrated by members of the family of a girl who was in a relationship with the victim.

The arrested persons were identified as the girl’s brother-in-law Allaboina Sai Kiran (27), her father Rajam Narasimha Yadav (50), his brothers Rajam Srisailam Yadav (48) and Rajam Mallesh Yadav (48), the girl’s brother Rajam Paramesh Kumar Yadav (19), cousins Rajam Vamshi Krishna (19) and Rajam Manish (21), along with others allegedly involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder.

Police said the conspiracy was allegedly masterminded by Sai Kiran, who reportedly intended to marry the girl. The DCP said Sai Kiran has a rowdy sheet registered at the Chilkalguda police station.

According to police, Yavan and the girl, Chandrika, had known each other since their school days and had been in a relationship for the past two years. The girl’s family had allegedly warned Yavan against continuing the relationship. Unable to accept the relationship, the accused allegedly planned to kill him.

Police said the accused planned the murder nearly five days in advance and conducted reconnaissance before carrying out the attack on May 7. Yavan was allegedly stabbed 16 to 17 times on the neck and other vital parts. Investigators identified Vamshi Krishna as the principal assailant.

Following the murder, five special teams were formed to investigate the case. During the probe, police found that two accused, Srigiri Rahul and Kuchula Shiva Nandan Yadav, had consumed ganja.