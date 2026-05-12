25K field staff begin Census 2027 groundwork in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After two weeks of online self-enumeration, field operations for Census 2027 commenced across the Core Urban Region (CURE) on Monday. More than 25,000 enumerators and supervisors will conduct house listing and verification work from May 11 to June 9 across the GHMC, MMC, CMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Addressing a press conference, Principal Census Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said all major preparatory activities under Phase-I of Census 2027 had been completed.

As part of the preparations, authorities created and digitally demarcated 19,868 House Listing Blocks (HLBs) on the Census portal. A total of 25,175 personnel, including 21,773 enumerators and 3,402 supervisors, including 10% reserve staff, have been deployed for House Listing Operations (HLOs). Officials also conducted extensive training through 693 batches for field personnel.

Karnan said 1.27 lakh households across the CURE region successfully completed online self-enumeration between April 26 and May 10, which would help simplify field verification by enumerators.

Appointment orders, identity cards, HLB maps, manuals and field kits were distributed to field staff by 61 charge officers covering 60 GHMC DMC circles and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Karnan said enumerators and supervisors would first verify HLB boundaries on the ground using geo-tagged landmarks and census maps. Enumerators will identify all buildings and census houses, undertake systematic numbering and mark building and house numbers on structures for uniform identification and future verification.

They will also prepare detailed layout maps indicating roads, streets, lanes, landmarks, vacant sites, public buildings and other structures before collecting house listing and housing census data through the HLO mobile application.

The data collection process includes details relating to buildings, census houses, household particulars, amenities and other housing-related information prescribed under Census guidelines. Officials said the mobile application would ensure real-time digital entry, geo-referenced verification and minimise manual errors.