900 CCTV cameras installed around lakes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to prevent illegal encroachments and dumping activities, HYDRAA has installed 900 CCTV cameras around lakes across Hyderabad for continuous monitoring.

The CCTV network was inaugurated on Monday by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath. The cameras have been connected to servers at the HYDRAA headquarters, enabling officials to monitor lake surroundings in real time from the control room.

HYDRAA had earlier deployed Lake Protection Teams to prevent illegal filling of lakes and encroachments. But now, authorities will now be able to immediately detect attempts to dump construction debris, fill lakes with soil or carry out encroachments. Officials at the control room will continuously monitor live feeds through dedicated screens. In case of illegal dumping or encroachment attempts, officials can identify the vehicles involved and alert nearby Lake Protection Teams for immediate action.

The CCTV feeds have also been integrated with the monitoring systems at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills to enhance surveillance capabilities.

Ranganath said the strengthened surveillance network would play a key role in protecting Hyderabad’s water bodies from encroachments and environmental damage.