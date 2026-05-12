Baithak 2.0 Brings Nostalgia and Mehfil Magic to Hyderabad

For Radhika Kumar, female vocalist of the band, the evening marked something long in the making. “I wouldn’t say plan, but definitely a dream,” she begins. Having spent a significant part of their journey performing outside India, particularly in the UAE, the band had seen how deeply their concept resonated with audiences living away from home. Bringing that same experience back to Indian cities came with both anticipation and curiosity. She shares, “We’ve performed in Hyderabad before, but not with this concept. The response was so overwhelming and we look forward to more such events here.”