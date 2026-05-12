Hyderabad hosts international big cat conservation workshop with delegates from five countries

HYDERABAD: An international workshop on big cat conservation, ‘Shared Stripes - Shared Future’, at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Monday brought together global representatives to discuss collaborative strategies for protecting tigers and other big cats.

The programme was jointly organised by the Forest department and the Ministry of External Affairs under the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). It focused on international cooperation in big cat conservation, habitat restoration, scientific management and wildlife protection. Representatives from Malaysia, Russia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the US participated in a round-table meeting and shared conservation experiences and best practices.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted India’s leadership in wildlife conservation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the IBCA. He said wildlife conservation holds a special place in Indian culture and cited India’s success in protecting tigers, leopards, lions and cheetahs.

Forest Minister Konda Surekha welcomed the delegates and reiterated the state government’s commitment to forest and wildlife conservation. She highlighted the ecological importance of the Amrabad and Kawal tiger reserves and acknowledged the role of tribal communities in conservation.