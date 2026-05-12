Hyderabad Sings in Unison for Tagore’s 165th Birth Anniversary

Before the first note of Rabindra Sangeet rose through the auditorium, there was already a quiet sense of anticipation at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam Kalyan Mandapam Trust Auditorium. Then, slowly and almost ceremonially, the second edition of Chironutan 2026 began to find its voice.
Held to mark the 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the initiative Shotto Konthe Sohorsho Kontho, presented by Hanshadhwani Musical, brought together over 100 trained participants under the guidance of Manika Basu Thakur, alongside Shubra Mohanto, Smriti Rekha DasGupta, and Paromita Bannerjee.
“It was undoubtedly a huge challenge: To perform with 100 plus singers in each state, all in unison with over 1,100 singers across India, required immense mental preparation from both performers and organisers. Coordination became the key word, especially with live streaming involved,” reflects Biswajit Mukherjee, vice president of Hyderabad Bangalee Samity and one of the organising committee members of Hanshadhwani Musical.
The evening steadily revealed itself as something larger — a collective attempt to preserve the emotional and philosophical essence of Rabindra Sangeet. Alongside Bengali singers were several non-Bengalis who had immersed themselves in the language and emotion of the compositions. “A big effort was made not only to bring Bengalis together, but to bring everyone under the altar of Tagore. That is what made this event magical,” notes Biswajit.
Months of preparation lay beneath the seamless presentation. To train over 100 singers in Hyderabad, Manika Basu Thakur organised rehearsals across four corners of the city, supported by three additional trainers.
For Hyderabad’s Bengali community, the event also carried another significance — a reaffirmation of cultural roots within a rapidly changing city. “It was amazing to discover how many lovers of Rabindra Sangeet residing here. This event has helped spread Bengali culture across the city and strengthened Hyderabad’s cultural richness,” he concludes.