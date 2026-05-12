Kavya Potluri’s Experimental World of design

Jewellery designer Kavya Potluri has never believed that traditional jewellery should feel heavy, rigid or reserved for a certain age. Her creations, often inspired by nature and crafted with a sense of playfulness, have steadily carved a space for themselves among women looking for statement pieces that feel young, experimental and deeply personal. Recently, her work found global attention when philanthropist Sudha Reddy wore her designs at the Met Gala, styled in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra’s team. In conversation with CE, the designer speaks about her artistic beginnings, working under pressure and why comfort remains the ultimate definition of style.
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Tell us about designing the jewellery for Sudha Reddy’s Met Gala appearance.
I genuinely did not see the Met Gala happening for me this year. I was watching Michael on a Sunday morning when I suddenly got a call from Manish Malhotra’s team. They told me they were creating a look for Sudha Reddy and wanted me to design the jewellery. For me, it was a complete fan moment because I grew up admiring designers like Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. Then came the real shock, they told me I had only two days. I have never made even a pair of earrings in two days, so I kept thinking, How am I going to pull this off? My work is extremely labour-intensive and I never like compromising on design. But eventually, I thought, What is the worst that could happen? and I said yes. Since there wasn’t enough time to create everything from scratch, I had to work smartly. I deconstructed many of my existing pieces and transformed them into something entirely new. The shoulder pieces, for instance, were created using bun accessories that we opened up and reconstructed. The belt was actually a neckpiece from an earlier collection. Her back piece was made using earrings, ear cuffs, chains, buttons and hairpins, all put together into one design. It was a lot of manipulation and reinvention because of the time constraint, but I really wanted to seize the opportunity. Initially, I thought Manish Malhotra’s team had found me. But later, I discovered that it was actually Sudha Reddy who suggested my name and brought me on board. I only learnt that after completing the jewellery. She was incredibly kind and wonderful to work with. There was no unnecessary back and forth — she trusted the work immediately and wore the pieces beautifully. We did not even do a trial fitting beforehand.
How did you manage the pressure of finishing everything in two days?
I barely slept. I looked terrible by the end of it, but I was completely focused on getting everything right. It was exhausting and challenging, but absolutely worth it.
Did the collection have a name?
The larger concept developed by Manish Malhotra’s team was called Tree of Life. But personally, I wanted the jewellery to reflect Telugu culture because Sudha carried that identity with so much confidence. I incorporated elements like the Suryudu, Chandrudu and the Kalpavriksha tree into the design language wherever possible.
What made you get into jewellery making?
I think it happened very naturally. As a child, I used to sketch a lot and most of my art revolved around nature — flowers, butterflies, bees. There was always a sense of innocence in what I created. Growing up in India, you are constantly exposed to wedding culture and traditional jewellery, which I absolutely love. But at one point, I noticed something interesting — a young girl and a woman in her 60s were often wearing the exact same jewellery. I kept wondering whether younger women were truly enjoying it or simply wearing it because that was the norm. That thought stayed with me. I loved traditional jewellery, but I wanted to make it feel younger, fun and experimental. That is where the idea really began. It started when I was working out of a tiny 200-sq-ft room. At that time, there were no big responsibilities, all I had to do was create. I experimented endlessly and honestly, I miss those days sometimes. That phase gave birth to some of my most playful ideas: sunglasses, headgear and unconventional accessories. It made me realise that this was the direction I truly wanted to pursue.
What materials do you usually work with?
Most of the pieces are handcrafted using alloy, brass, copper, silver and pure silver, and they are gold-plated. Craftsmanship is very important to us, so everything is made with a lot of detailing and care.
Which piece has been the most difficult to create apart from the Met Gala designs?
There was a cape I designed in 2023 that took almost ten months to complete. That piece was extremely complicated because we were constantly trying to balance scale with wearability. At one point, the entire process became frustrating because we kept wondering how to make it functional without losing its drama. Every piece has its own journey, but that cape was definitely one of the most challenging creations.
What kind of jewellery do you personally enjoy wearing?
I go through phases. My clients often ask me why I am not constantly wearing my own pieces, but I am not someone who likes to overload myself with accessories all the time. Sometimes I enjoy experimenting — turning ear cuffs into different kinds of accessories or styling pieces unexpectedly. For me, style exists somewhere between minimalism and maximalism. It really depends on my mood and what I am wearing that day.