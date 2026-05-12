Kavya Potluri’s Experimental World of design

Tell us about designing the jewellery for Sudha Reddy’s Met Gala appearance.

I genuinely did not see the Met Gala happening for me this year. I was watching Michael on a Sunday morning when I suddenly got a call from Manish Malhotra’s team. They told me they were creating a look for Sudha Reddy and wanted me to design the jewellery. For me, it was a complete fan moment because I grew up admiring designers like Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi. Then came the real shock, they told me I had only two days. I have never made even a pair of earrings in two days, so I kept thinking, How am I going to pull this off? My work is extremely labour-intensive and I never like compromising on design. But eventually, I thought, What is the worst that could happen? and I said yes. Since there wasn’t enough time to create everything from scratch, I had to work smartly. I deconstructed many of my existing pieces and transformed them into something entirely new. The shoulder pieces, for instance, were created using bun accessories that we opened up and reconstructed. The belt was actually a neckpiece from an earlier collection. Her back piece was made using earrings, ear cuffs, chains, buttons and hairpins, all put together into one design. It was a lot of manipulation and reinvention because of the time constraint, but I really wanted to seize the opportunity. Initially, I thought Manish Malhotra’s team had found me. But later, I discovered that it was actually Sudha Reddy who suggested my name and brought me on board. I only learnt that after completing the jewellery. She was incredibly kind and wonderful to work with. There was no unnecessary back and forth — she trusted the work immediately and wore the pieces beautifully. We did not even do a trial fitting beforehand.