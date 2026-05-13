Avika Gor: Playing strong female characters made me stronger in life

Did playing this character change the way you look at relationships or love?

During the shoot, all I kept thinking was that I hope this never happens to me or anyone else. It is probably the saddest character I’ve played. After doing this film, I felt grateful for the maturity, love, and stability in my relationship with Milind Chandwani because the film made me realise how many people may be silently going through toxic situations in real life. Its rawness and reality made me more sensitive, kinder, and empathetic towards others. Every film changes you in some way, and this one definitely made me a more mature person.



How has your understanding of strong female characters evolved?

I think it started with Balika Vadhu. The whole idea of being somebody with strong willpower, wanting to study, wanting to do good for people — she was so kind and nice. It made me realise how important it is to have a voice and opinions, and if you have a brain, you should use it. Over the years, with all the characters I played, my understanding kept getting deeper and I believed in myself more. Playing strong female characters made me stronger in life. They made me clear about what I want, and even while choosing my partner or the family I would be introduced to after marriage, I consciously made decisions. That would not have happened if I hadn’t played such strong characters or believed in myself.