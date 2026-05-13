Avika Gor: Playing strong female characters made me stronger in life

For many, Avika Gor will always be remembered as the innocent Anandi from Balika Vadhu, but over the years, the actress has quietly reshaped that image through layered, emotionally intense roles that challenge both her and the audience. From navigating the dark emotional landscape of Ugly Story to speaking openly about confidence, relationships, and self-worth, Avika is embracing stories that are raw, uncomfortable, and deeply human. The actress speaks to CE about toxic relationships, difficult characters, and finding strength through the roles she plays.
Excerpts
How do you look back at your journey so far?
I feel proud that people still remember me after all these years. Child artists often struggle to make a successful transition as they grow up, and I wanted to change that perception. Very consciously, I chose projects and characters that helped audiences connect with me deeply as an actor, and I love how personally they relate to my work.
What makes you say yes to a script?
I have been very conscious with the idea of not taking up characters where I’m not doing anything, where I’m just furniture or dancing around trees. People have really raised their expectations when it comes to acting, and I think they understand that I can act. The first reference while selecting a project is the script and what my character is adding to it, how important it is to the script, and what I get to showcase as an actor. I’m very selfish that way, but that’s how it’s been. At the end of the day, I want to showcase that I have talent and that I can act. Hence, I take up challenges. Not every character gives me the ease of just going to the set, looking pretty, smiling, and leaving. It’s much beyond that. I come back home drained, but also feeling that I’ve achieved something.
What was your first reaction when you read the script of Ugly Story?
When I first heard the script, my immediate thought was, ‘Are we glorifying toxicity?’ Since I’m very careful about the projects I choose, I asked my director directly. He explained that while the film shows the guy’s perspective and his idea of love, it also honestly portrays the girl’s suffering and why such behaviour is unacceptable. What stayed with me was how the story explored every phase of the girl’s life, from childhood to adulthood. It was emotionally draining because this is a reality many people actually live through. Some scenes were extremely uncomfortable to shoot, but I think the director courageously captured the harsh reality of what people may be going through behind closed doors. It was an emotionally demanding project, and I’m glad I could be part of it.
How did you prepare yourself mentally for the role?
I had to emotionally detach myself from the character because getting too attached would have affected me in real life. During intense scenes, I would step away and watch memes just to stay sane. It was such a difficult space to be in that there were times I wanted to run away from the set. Some scenes were extremely uncomfortable, especially because they involved behaviour I would never tolerate in real life. I think films today are addressing important subjects. Movies like The Girlfriend, Pink and Thappad have spoken about domestic violence and emotional trauma, and it’s important to make films that not only entertain but also leave people thinking. This film explores the toxic side people can have while helping audiences understand a girl’s perspective in such situations. It’s not about gender, anybody could be suffering and creating that awareness is part of our responsibility through cinema.
Did playing this character change the way you look at relationships or love?
During the shoot, all I kept thinking was that I hope this never happens to me or anyone else. It is probably the saddest character I’ve played. After doing this film, I felt grateful for the maturity, love, and stability in my relationship with Milind Chandwani because the film made me realise how many people may be silently going through toxic situations in real life. Its rawness and reality made me more sensitive, kinder, and empathetic towards others. Every film changes you in some way, and this one definitely made me a more mature person.
How has your understanding of strong female characters evolved?
I think it started with Balika Vadhu. The whole idea of being somebody with strong willpower, wanting to study, wanting to do good for people — she was so kind and nice. It made me realise how important it is to have a voice and opinions, and if you have a brain, you should use it. Over the years, with all the characters I played, my understanding kept getting deeper and I believed in myself more. Playing strong female characters made me stronger in life. They made me clear about what I want, and even while choosing my partner or the family I would be introduced to after marriage, I consciously made decisions. That would not have happened if I hadn’t played such strong characters or believed in myself.
How would you describe your personal fashion aesthetic today?
I’ve become much more confident in myself and my body over time, and that comfort reflects more than the clothes I wear. Earlier, I chose outfits to hide the things I was conscious about, but now I wear what makes me feel comfortable without worrying about judgment. Prioritising myself has ultimately made me feel and look better.
How has your relationship with fame and public attention changed over time?
It’s the same. Back in 2008, when I used to go to airports or public places, people would come up to me, pull my cheeks, and get excited to see me. It still happens, and I feel so blessed. After so many years, it still continues, and that’s a big deal. Every actor hopes to get characters through which they connect deeply with the audience, where people make you feel like part of their family. That level of connection is what we work hard for. I feel very blessed that I got that in the first go itself. What I try to do now is continue being relevant to them. Whether through Telugu films, Hindi reality shows, or Hindi films, I think I’ve done enough work for people to keep seeing me and loving me
Future project?
The only upcoming project I can talk about right now is Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Apart from that, there are some Telugu films and some Hindi projects as well, but the announcements will happen very soon.