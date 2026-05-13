Hyderabad may touch 44°C before fresh spell of rain

HYDERABAD: Conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over the southern Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands by the end of this week, likely bringing light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms to parts of Telangana.

While scattered showers are forecast on Tuesday, dry weather is expected to prevail over the next two days. Maximum temperatures may rise by 2°C to 4°C over the next four days.

According to the IMD, winds during this period could blow at speeds ranging from 30 kmph to 50 kmph. In the Rayalaseema region, light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning activity is expected on May 14 and 15, while a few parts of Telangana witnessed similar conditions on Tuesday.

However, the IMD has not predicted widespread heavy rainfall in these regions for now. Authorities have advised people to remain cautious as lightning strikes continue to pose a significant risk during thunderstorm activity.

In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to remain between 36°C and 40°C till May 14 and rise to between 41°C and 44°C on May 15. According to the IMD, temperatures recorded in major towns of Telangana on Monday were: Ramagundam 38.6°C, Adilabad 39.8°C, Nizamabad 39.6°C, Khammam 38.8°C, Hanamkonda 38°C and Medak 37.2°C.