Man gets death sentence for killing 8-year-old boy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The III Additional District and Sessions Judge Court at Kukatpally sentenced a 36-year-old man to death by hanging and another accused to seven years’ imprisonment for the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Hyderabad. The incident took place in April 2023.

Wasim Khan lodged a complaint stating that on April 20, 2023, he and his son Abdul Wahid Khan had gone to a masjid in Sanathnagar for namaz. After returning home, Wasim realised that his son had not come back. He searched nearby areas before approaching the Sanathnagar police and lodging a missing persons complaint.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and found that the boy had been taken by Imran Ali Khan alias Fiza to his residence on the pretext of giving him chocolates. Police said the convict later strangled the child to death. During interrogation, Fiza confessed that he ran a chit fund business and had developed a grudge against Wasim over disputes related to chit funds. Seeking revenge against the family, he allegedly lured Abdul to his house around 5 pm on April 20, 2023.