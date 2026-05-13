Muse India honours Banibrata Mahanta

Banibrata Mahanta is a professor of English at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. His research interests include Indian writing in English, Indian nationalist thought, contemporary literary theory, disability studies and rights in India, and translation. He translates from Bangla, Hindi and Urdu into English.

Whereas, Kusum Khemani is a well-known writer, critic, translator and social activist, has a large and eclectic body of work to her credit. She is the president of the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, and editor of its Hindi journal Vagarth and is currently overseeing the publication of the Parishad's ten-volume Hindi Sahitya Gyankosh.