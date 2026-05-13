Navigating the Fertility Journey: Understanding the Emotional Toll of Trying to Conceive

For many couples, the journey towards parenthood begins with excitement and hope. However, when pregnancy does not happen as expected, the experience can slowly become emotionally exhausting. Between medical appointments, social pressure, endless advice from others and the monthly cycle of expectation and disappointment, trying to conceive often affects not just physical health, but also emotional wellbeing and relationships. This mental health awareness month, experts explain how couples navigate emotional and mental challenges while navigating fertility. Dr Virinchi Sharma, consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, says the emotional impact of fertility struggles is often underestimated. Explaining how the uncertainty affects couples, he says, “The journey of trying to conceive often brings emotional stress, anxiety and feelings of uncertainty for couples, especially when expectations are unmet month after month. Social pressure, repeated medical visits and fear of failure can deeply affect mental well-being. Open communication, counselling and family support play a vital role in helping couples cope positively.”
Many couples also struggle because they are not fully aware of how conception works and are influenced by misinformation online. Dr Sarada Vani, senior consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, high-risk pregnancy specialist, robotic laparoscopic surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, explains, “A lot of couples are not properly educated on reproductive biology. Details are often skipped in school curricula, and false information from social media fills the void. Ovulation (egg release mid-cycle), sperm survival (up to 5 days), and implantation are necessary for conception. Timing is important, but only 20 to 30 percent of cycles are naturally successful. Trackers are confused by the huge variations in hormonal cycles, such as the 28-day average. To demystify it, arm yourself with trustworthy information.” Over time, repeated failed attempts can deeply affect a person’s confidence and emotional health. Speaking about this emotional cycle, Dr Virinchi expresses, “Repeated cycles of hope and disappointment can gradually lead to emotional exhaustion, anxiety, frustration and reduced self-esteem. Over time, many individuals experience sadness, social withdrawal and relationship stress. Mental health support, emotional resilience and a strong support system are essential to help couples navigate the uncertainty and emotional burden of fertility struggles.”
Lifestyle pressures also play a major role in fertility. Highlighting how modern routines can affect reproductive health, Dr Sarada narrates, “Prolonged stress increases cortisol, which interferes with sperm production and ovulation. Less than six hours of sleep reduces estrogen and testosterone levels. Aim for a Mediterranean-style diet rich in antioxidants to prevent insulin resistance, which damages the quality of eggs and sperm. Oxidative stress is increased by work strain.”
Couples often carry silent anxiety during the pre-conception phase, especially around age, medical results and family expectations. On this, Dr Virinchi highlights, “Couples commonly experience anxiety over delayed conception, fertility test results, age-related concerns, financial burden of treatment and pressure from family or society. Tracking ovulation, repeated doctor visits, and fear of miscarriage also contribute to emotional stress. Early counselling, realistic expectations and mutual support can significantly reduce anxiety during the pre-conception phase.” At the same time, experts say many myths continue to create unnecessary panic. Addressing these misconceptions, Dr Sarada says, “Many couples face misconceptions about fertility, which can cause unnecessary worry. Stress may affect timing, but it is not the main cause of infertility. Healthy couples also have only a 15 to 20 percent monthly success rate, which means pregnancy may take time. Male fertility declines with age as sperm quality decreases, while frequent sex during ovulation does not reduce sperm count. Birth control pills do not permanently affect fertility, and regular cycles usually resume soon after stopping them. After a year of trying, couples should focus on a healthy lifestyle, regular checkups, and consulting a specialist.”
Both doctors stress that emotional support between partners is essential during this period. Emphasising the importance of teamwork, Dr Virinchi shares, “Couples should maintain open communication, avoid blame and acknowledge each other’s emotions during the fertility journey. Spending quality time together, attending consultations as a team and seeking counselling when needed can strengthen emotional bonding. Patience, empathy and mutual reassurance help reduce stress and protect the relationship from emotional strain.” Dr Sarada adds that seeking timely medical help and focusing on overall well-being instead of pressure can make the journey healthier and calmer. In a phase filled with uncertainty, experts believe patience, empathy and emotional care can help couples protect not only their chances of conception, but also their relationship and mental health.