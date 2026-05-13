Navigating the Fertility Journey: Understanding the Emotional Toll of Trying to Conceive

Lifestyle pressures also play a major role in fertility. Highlighting how modern routines can affect reproductive health, Dr Sarada narrates, “Prolonged stress increases cortisol, which interferes with sperm production and ovulation. Less than six hours of sleep reduces estrogen and testosterone levels. Aim for a Mediterranean-style diet rich in antioxidants to prevent insulin resistance, which damages the quality of eggs and sperm. Oxidative stress is increased by work strain.”

Couples often carry silent anxiety during the pre-conception phase, especially around age, medical results and family expectations. On this, Dr Virinchi highlights, “Couples commonly experience anxiety over delayed conception, fertility test results, age-related concerns, financial burden of treatment and pressure from family or society. Tracking ovulation, repeated doctor visits, and fear of miscarriage also contribute to emotional stress. Early counselling, realistic expectations and mutual support can significantly reduce anxiety during the pre-conception phase.” At the same time, experts say many myths continue to create unnecessary panic. Addressing these misconceptions, Dr Sarada says, “Many couples face misconceptions about fertility, which can cause unnecessary worry. Stress may affect timing, but it is not the main cause of infertility. Healthy couples also have only a 15 to 20 percent monthly success rate, which means pregnancy may take time. Male fertility declines with age as sperm quality decreases, while frequent sex during ovulation does not reduce sperm count. Birth control pills do not permanently affect fertility, and regular cycles usually resume soon after stopping them. After a year of trying, couples should focus on a healthy lifestyle, regular checkups, and consulting a specialist.”