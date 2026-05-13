Seven-year-old mauled by pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad, critical

HYDERABAD: A pack of stray dogs attacked a seven-year-old boy in Teachers Colony near BN Reddy Nagar around 8.30 pm on Monday, leaving him critically injured.

The boy, identified as Advik from Sircilla district, was rushed to a corporate hospital in L B Nagar, where he remains unconscious. He suffered severe injuries to his scalp and face, and doctors are performing plastic surgery.

According to authorities, Advik had come to Hyderabad for summer holidays and was staying at his relatives’ house in the colony. Residents said he and a few other children were playing cricket outside the house. After the game, the other children went home while Advik remained outside alone.

Locals said a pack of four to five stray dogs suddenly charged at him.

In an attempt to escape, the boy ran into the cellar of a nearby apartment, but the dogs chased and mauled him. A motorist who heard his cries drove the dogs away and alerted residents. The boy was found bleeding heavily and unconscious.

D Sudheer Reddy, former corporators and leaders from political parties visited the hospital.

The incident has triggered debate in Hyderabad over stray dog control measures and the safety of children in residential colonies.

Meanwhile, the veterinary wing of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation deployed dog squads to the area and caught around 15 stray dogs in the locality by Tuesday evening.

The drive will continue on Wednesday, officials said.