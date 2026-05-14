ACB seizes Rs 60,000 from Shamshabad tahsildar’s car

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at the offices of the Shamshabad tahsildar and joint sub-registrar and seized nearly Rs 1 lakh in unaccounted cash from several officials.

According to an official press release, the ACB sleuths had been conducting inspections since May 8 following allegations of gross irregularities and corrupt in the offices.

ACB officials recovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 60,000 from the dashboard of a car reportedly belonging to tahsildar K Ravinder Dutt.

Officials reportedly found that Ravinder Dutt had issued certain certificates beyond his jurisdiction without the knowledge of his higher authorities.

In some instances, it was found that he had even assumed the powers of the Land Reforms Tribunal while issuing such proceedings, officials said.

On preliminary verification, officials found deviations in the proceedings and orders issued by Ravinder Dutt with regard to certain lands in Shamshabad, Tondupally, and Sathamrai villages.

Similarly, Revenue Inspector G Krishna was reportedly found trying to discard unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 29,650 and concealing a file on the roof of a toilet. The ACB sleuths also seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 10,000 from licenced surveyor S Prudhviraj.

The ACB said no personal cash register was being maintained in the office. A total of 68 Mee Seva applications were found pending beyond the prescribed time limit.