Five-year-old girl dies after getting trapped in lift in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old girl died after getting trapped in a lift at a women’s hostel in Gowlidoddi on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bistu Ghosh, a native of Jharkhand. She had been staying with her grandparents, who have been working as cooks for the past seven years.

According to Gachibowli police, they received a Dial 100 call on Wednesday afternoon informing them that a five-year-old girl had become trapped in a grilled lift at Mahi Women PG in Gowlidoddi.

Police said the lift had moved from the first floor to the fifth floor and, while descending, the child became trapped. She was later found on the third floor. Patrol personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the call.

The police found that the child had entered the lift as usual. It is suspected that her clothes got stuck in the lift grill, causing injuries to the back of her head, which resulted in heavy bleeding and instantaneous death.

The body was shifted for a postmortem examination. Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation.