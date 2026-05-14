Iris Mobility: Beating traffic in its own game with AI

What makes Iris Mobility different from existing smart traffic or surveillance systems already being used globally?

What makes us different is the spectrum of services we provide. We don’t just focus on traffic monitoring or intersections. Using our core machine learning model, we work across sectors — from traffic organisations to construction firms.

For construction companies, for example, we provide productivity and safety metrics. Workers can be monitored to check whether they are wearing hard hats and safety vests and whether the site is safe overall. What truly differentiates us is how we approach every problem.

We employ cutting-edge technology, continuously update our systems, and bring a personal approach to solving these challenges.