Jazz virtuoso Stanley Jordan on spontaneity, space, and sonic connection

Speaking about his first performance in Hyderabad, he notes, “I’m glad to hear that there is growing interest in jazz here. It feels to me like it’s growing in India in general. I find that very exciting, and for the obvious reason that it creates more places for me to perform. But beyond that, I’m also excited about the possibilities of more musicians in India learning jazz and possibly bringing something new to the development of the art form.”

On adapting to performance spaces, Stanley has always been very conscious of the space he performs. Typically during a sound check, he shares, “I’ll walk around the room and sit in various seats and imagine the concert from that perspective. Sometimes I’ll discover particular features about the space that I’ll consciously use in the performance. For example, the reverberation time might affect my tempos and my phrasing. But it could also be an ineffable quality that can only be experienced directly. I like your word atmosphere. I think that really describes it.”

Speaking of his collaboration with Kenwood Dennard, he shares, “Playing with Kenwood is an absolute joy. There’s no question he’s my favourite drummer. We first met in the mid 80s when he was performing with Jaco Pastorius. I was a street musician playing outside the venue where he and Jaco played. He was late to his soundcheck because he stopped to hear me play. He pledged that he would be my drummer for life. Our collaboration has continued to this day, and if anything, it’s only deepened. When we’re on stage playing, it’s like there’s a telepathy, or a Vulcan Mindmeld.”

He adds further, “We want the music to be as spontaneous and in the moment as possible… we cherish the power of music to engender full mindfulness, and ecstatic presence, so one could say that it’s also a spiritual experience for us.”

He also notes their duet format: “This is actually one of our first duet shows… there’s more dynamic range compared to my solo show, but there’s still my level of intimacy.”