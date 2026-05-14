Nepal-origin gang poses as domestic workers; robs Hyderabad couple of gold, cash

HYDERABAD: A gang comprising members from Nepal reportedly robbed a house in Jawaharnagar and decamped with gold, silver and cash.

The incident comes even as police continue to investigate the murder of a retired IPS officer’s wife, in which a gang also comprising Nepali nationals is suspected to be involved.

Police said the complainant, 68-year-old Murali Mohan Narsipuram, an international arbitrator, reported that the incident took place around 8 pm on Monday.

According to the complaint, two domestic workers identified as Rajesh and Sabina, along with five others, allegedly entered the house and threatened Murali Mohan and his wife Vijayalakshmi, a doctor, with crowbars. The accused allegedly administered an unidentified sedative liquid to the couple, tied their hands and legs with plastic tape and broke open almirahs in the house.

Police said the gang allegedly stole 60 tolas of gold ornaments, 15 kg of silver articles, two mobile phones, $3,000 cash and other valuables before fleeing. After regaining consciousness, Murali Mohan reportedly managed to untie himself and raise an alarm.

A passerby rescued the couple and informed his brother-in-law, who alerted police by dialling 100. Murali Mohan told police that the accused had joined as domestic workers around 15 days before the incident.

Jawaharnagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.