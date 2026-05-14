SI arrested for sexual assault of woman constable in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Kukatpally police on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector accused of sexually assaulting a woman constable on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, Suresh Kumar, was working at Kollur police station and has been placed under suspension. According to police, the woman constable stated in her complaint that she had become acquainted with the SI and the two later entered into a relationship. She alleged that he promised to marry her and sexually assaulted her several times on that assurance.

She further alleged that whenever she raised the issue of marriage, he kept postponing the matter, following which she realised that she had been cheated.

Based on her complaint, Kukatpally police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act, including Section 69 relating to sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means and Section 352 relating to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

A police official said the case had been registered a few days ago and, after establishing a prima facie case, police arrested Suresh Kumar and remanded him to judicial custody on Wednesday.