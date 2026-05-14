Varna Mythri brings Rumale Chennabasaviah’s meditative watercolours to Hyderabad

Curating a life in full

For curator Srinivasa Murthy, the retrospective begins not with categorisation, but with attention. “The answer is to ‘listen’ to the artist, his works,” he says, emphasising that Chennabasaviah’s paintings communicate through colour, motif, and an intuitive visual language that resists easy classification. Srinivasa was drawn to the artist not just for his imagery, but for his philosophy. “The very act of painting appears to be a means towards many other ideals such as his love and respect for heritage — natural and cultural, apart from meditative practices. His approach to painting as a means of cultivating one’s mind and heart also makes him distinct,” he notes. Selecting 80 works from nearly 600 was less about narrowing down and more about representing a continuum. “Each of his work is quite representative of his view of nature, art and life,” Murthy explains, pointing to the consistency of vision that defines Chennabasaviah’s practice. Even as a self-taught artist who began painting later in life, he focused on refinement rather than reinvention: “The artist constantly refines his method, making room for both rigorous design and dynamic image. The means are as important as the ends for him. Rumale is a pioneer in what is popularly known as ‘urban sketching’. He intersperses motifs of flowers with civic and residential buildings, drawing attention to subtleties we miss in our restless lifestyle.” The exhibition also includes archival material and personal memorabilia, offering deeper insight into the artist’s life beyond the canvas. “Without looking into such details, we will be able to appreciate only the surface of his art,” Srinivasa points out, referencing Rumale’s meticulous practice and his decision to step away from art to participate in the freedom struggle. Even the artist’s habit of returning to the same locations reveals a disciplined relationship with time and place. “He returned every day to make sure of a stable condition of light,” Srinivasa says, underscoring a practice rooted in patience rather than variation.