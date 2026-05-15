Hyderabad to launch AI-powered water monitoring system

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to launch an advanced AI-powered water quality monitoring initiative for Hyderabad.

Scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, the project aims to create a next-generation surveillance and early-warning system capable of monitoring water contamination across the city in real time.

The initiative combines scientific research, artificial intelligence and environmental monitoring to improve water governance and strengthen public-health response systems.

Unlike conventional water testing methods that rely on lengthy laboratory workflows and limited contaminant screening, the proposed platform will use advanced non-thermal plasma spectroscopy integrated with AI technology. By analysing the complete optical signature of water samples, the system will rapidly detect heavy metals, industrial chemicals, microbial indicators and emerging pollutants.

Water samples collected from different parts of Hyderabad will be processed at a proposed facility and integrated into a centralised digital platform capable of real-time analysis, pattern recognition and rapid alert generation. Officials said the system would help authorities intervene faster in contamination-related situations.