AC coach of Hyderabad-Jaipur special train catches fire just before departure

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out in an empty coach of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Train (07020) shortly before its scheduled departure at Hyderabad railway station (Nampally Railway Station) on Friday evening.

Railway officials said the incident took place at 6.45 pm while the train was being placed on Platform No 4 at the railway station. The special train was scheduled to depart for Jaipur at 7.50 pm. The fire reportedly erupted in the B1 AC coach.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot. Railway staff, along with fire personnel, brought the blaze under control within a short time, preventing it from spreading to adjacent coaches. Officials later detached the affected coach from the rake as a precautionary measure.

The officials suspect short circuit as the reason for the fire though the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.