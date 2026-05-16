Akina Turns Up the Heat

The menu gradually moves into deeper, more robust flavours with plates like Tangra Chicken and Black Pepper Prawn Chettinad Stir Fry, before transitioning into hearty mains such as Puliyogare Fried Rice, Iddiyapam Ramen, and Mirchi Salan Dan Dan Noodles. Each dish balances comfort with a contemporary edge. Among the highlights, the Tangra Chicken delivers a fiery punch, subtly lifted by the sharpness of kasundi, while the Poached Lamb Nihari Wonton offers a clever homage to Hyderabadi cuisine — its unexpected format making the familiar feel entirely new.

Complementing the food is a focused cocktail programme featuring five signature creations that echo the same philosophy of reinvention. From the layered complexity of Darjeeling Express made with scotch and chai spice mix to the floral elegance of Phool Gully, a Chardonnay and lavender blend, each drink is designed to enhance the menu’s flavour narrative. A standout here is Still Thinking, a bold concoction of whisky, gongura, pineapple pickle, and yuzu — its sharp, tangy profile capturing the essence of the Hyderabadi palate with finesse.

Hyderabad has long been synonymous with biryani and traditional fare, but its dining culture has been steadily evolving. Akina embodies this shift — towards global influences, experiential dining, and spaces that are as much about atmosphere as they are about the plate.