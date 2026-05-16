Akina Turns Up the Heat

Perched on a stylish rooftop at The Loft, Akina Hyderabad created quite a stir when it first opened its doors in 2025, drawing attention for its strong combination of food and ambiance. Now, as it marks its first year in the city, the restaurant unveils The Akina Edit — a refined, limited menu that captures its evolving culinary identity. Conceived as a contemporary expression of Indo-Asian cuisine, the edit brings together Indian nostalgia and modern Asian technique in a format that feels both inventive and accessible. Curated by Creative Culinary Head Chef Ashwin Singh and Aspect Hospitality’s Beverage Head, Bensan Verghese, the menu reflects a distinctive blend of craft, creativity, and flavour.
At the heart of The Akina Edit is a tightly curated selection of ten dishes, each exploring a layered interplay of flavour, texture, and technique. Small plates such as the Yuzu Gazpacho Pani Puri and Som Tam Bhel reinterpret familiar street food formats with global accents, while dishes like Salmon Shahtoot Carpaccio and Wonton Birria Taco introduce unexpected pairings and cross-cultural influences. The Yuzu Gazpacho Pani Puri stands out as an instant favourite — playful, refreshing, and surprisingly addictive, with its pan-Asian twist elevating a nostalgic classic.
The menu gradually moves into deeper, more robust flavours with plates like Tangra Chicken and Black Pepper Prawn Chettinad Stir Fry, before transitioning into hearty mains such as Puliyogare Fried Rice, Iddiyapam Ramen, and Mirchi Salan Dan Dan Noodles. Each dish balances comfort with a contemporary edge. Among the highlights, the Tangra Chicken delivers a fiery punch, subtly lifted by the sharpness of kasundi, while the Poached Lamb Nihari Wonton offers a clever homage to Hyderabadi cuisine — its unexpected format making the familiar feel entirely new.
Complementing the food is a focused cocktail programme featuring five signature creations that echo the same philosophy of reinvention. From the layered complexity of Darjeeling Express made with scotch and chai spice mix to the floral elegance of Phool Gully, a Chardonnay and lavender blend, each drink is designed to enhance the menu’s flavour narrative. A standout here is Still Thinking, a bold concoction of whisky, gongura, pineapple pickle, and yuzu — its sharp, tangy profile capturing the essence of the Hyderabadi palate with finesse.
Hyderabad has long been synonymous with biryani and traditional fare, but its dining culture has been steadily evolving. Akina embodies this shift — towards global influences, experiential dining, and spaces that are as much about atmosphere as they are about the plate.