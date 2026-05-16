Art of Loaded Slice at Tossin Pizza

Known for its flavour-packed gourmet pizzas and indulgent comfort food, Tossin Pizza has built a loyal following among diners seeking elevated fast-casual dining with bold flavours and generous portions, and with the success of its first Hyderabad outpost in Gachibowli, the brand now expands with a second outlet in Manikonda. “Hyderabad has been an exciting market for us and the response to our first outlet in Gachibowli has been extremely encouraging,” says founder Rohit Narang.
At the core of Tossin’s appeal is a menu that embraces indulgence and invention in equal measure, offering a wide range of gourmet vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas — from the OG Peri Peri Veg and Signature Peri Peri Chicken to Rome Around, Paneer Tikka Twist, Exotic Pomodoro, Classic Pesto Veg, Florentine Roast Chicken, Buffalo Chicken Blaze, Chicken Keema Khansa, and Rome Chicken — each layered with bold flavours and hearty toppings; for those craving something richer, the Sicilian range, including Grandma’s Cheesy Pie and Nonna’s Pesto Pie, delivers thick crusts, generous cheese, and deeply layered flavour profiles that define the brand’s signature style.
Beyond pizzas, Tossin Pizza rounds out its offering with indulgent comfort staples like Pull Apart Garlic Bread and Chicken Cheese Garlic Bread, alongside hearty pastas such as Chicken Bolognese and Fungi Fettuccine Polo, creating a menu that caters as much to the comfort food enthusiast as it does to the pizza purist. Since beginning its journey in 2013, the brand has also carved a niche for itself with its signature dip swirls on pizzas — an idea that has evolved into a lineup of nine in-house dips, from Tzatziki Yogurt and French Garlic Butter to Cheese Garlic Ranch, Hot Honey, Peri Peri Aioli, Pesto Aioli, Aged Chilli Olive Oil, Italian Tomato Marinara, and Hand Ground Pesto, each designed to complement and elevate every slice. Even the beverages reflect this easy, contemporary approach, with their Classic Cold Coffee served in a sleek, transparent takeaway-friendly can.
For Rohit, the story of Tossin Pizza is deeply personal, rooted in a simple love for pizza that began in a small town where, in 2006, the experience itself felt novel. “Tossin was born purely out of a love for pizza,” he says, adding, “My first real taste of it was in Chandigarh, and that stayed with me. Later, I went to Australia to study hotel management, and when I came back to India, starting a pizza brand felt like a natural step.” Since its inception in 2013, the journey has been, as he describes it, “a complete rollercoaster,” shaped by evolving technology, shifting customer preferences, and changing food trends, while staying anchored in the idea of serving global flavours on a pizza. “We’re not limited to just authentic styles; we like to experiment with fusion, but in a balanced way. There’s something for everyone,” he adds.
Despite its growth, the essence of Tossin Pizza remains rooted in simplicity and flavour, something reflected in Rohit’s personal favourite. “I always come back to the Garlic & Herbs pizza — it’s simple but incredibly flavourful,” he says. And for those looking to elevate the experience further, he points to one final detail: “Our dips are a big highlight. Try the in-house Aged Chilli Olive Oil, add a squeeze of lemon, and it completely transforms the flavours.”