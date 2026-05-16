Art of Loaded Slice at Tossin Pizza

For Rohit, the story of Tossin Pizza is deeply personal, rooted in a simple love for pizza that began in a small town where, in 2006, the experience itself felt novel. “Tossin was born purely out of a love for pizza,” he says, adding, “My first real taste of it was in Chandigarh, and that stayed with me. Later, I went to Australia to study hotel management, and when I came back to India, starting a pizza brand felt like a natural step.” Since its inception in 2013, the journey has been, as he describes it, “a complete rollercoaster,” shaped by evolving technology, shifting customer preferences, and changing food trends, while staying anchored in the idea of serving global flavours on a pizza. “We’re not limited to just authentic styles; we like to experiment with fusion, but in a balanced way. There’s something for everyone,” he adds.

Despite its growth, the essence of Tossin Pizza remains rooted in simplicity and flavour, something reflected in Rohit’s personal favourite. “I always come back to the Garlic & Herbs pizza — it’s simple but incredibly flavourful,” he says. And for those looking to elevate the experience further, he points to one final detail: “Our dips are a big highlight. Try the in-house Aged Chilli Olive Oil, add a squeeze of lemon, and it completely transforms the flavours.”