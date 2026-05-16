Biopic on Kasinadhuni’s life extraordinary

Few figures have shaped the course of Telugu journalism and nationalist thought as profoundly as Kasinadhuni Nageswara Rao Pantulu. As his 160th birth anniversary is being observed, renewed attention has turned toward the visionary, who transformed print media into a powerful instrument of political awakening and social consciousness during India’s freedom movement. Widely regarded as the founder of Andhra Patrika, his influence extended far beyond journalism. Through the creation of Amrutanjan, he demonstrated remarkable entrepreneurial foresight, building a successful enterprise that supported many of his larger public and nationalist ideals, leaving behind a legacy that continues to remain deeply relevant even today.
At a time when questions surrounding the ethics and purpose of media continue to dominate public discourse, his life and work acquire renewed relevance. His journey represents a rare confluence of journalism, patriotism, and public responsibility.
To commemorate this landmark anniversary, filmmaker Sivalenka Pavani Prasad has initiated a feature film project titled Viswadata under the banner of Sreemukhi Movies. The film seeks to revisit his extraordinary life and contributions for contemporary audiences.
The multilingual pan-Indian film is currently in the research and screenplay development stage.
Viswadata is being directed by Madhu Ambat, the ace cinematographer and three-time National Award winner. “The entire crew will comprise National Award winners — a rare combination in contemporary cinema. Details of the team will be announced soon,” says writer-producer Sivalenka Pavani Prasad.
The film intends to trace Pantulu’s transformation from a socially conscious nationalist into a pioneering media visionary, who recognised communication as a powerful instrument of social change.
Speaking about the project, Sivalanka says the relevance of him extends far beyond history books.
“Pantulu garu understood that journalism was not merely about reporting events. It was about shaping society with responsibility and purpose. His ideals remain deeply relevant even today,” he observes.
The film aims to present a nuanced portrait of Pantulu by exploring his role in the freedom movement, his contribution to Telugu journalism, and the enduring influence of his ideas on Indian media culture.
Excerpts
Why did you feel this was the right time to make a film on him?
The 160th birth anniversary naturally became an emotional starting point. But beyond the occasion itself, I strongly felt that his story deserves to be rediscovered by a new generation. He was much more than a publisher or freedom fighter. He was a visionary, who recognised the social responsibility of media long before it became part of public debate.
What aspect of his personality fascinates you the most?
His ability to seamlessly combine journalism, nationalism, and entrepreneurship. Through Andhra Patrika, he shaped public opinion, and through Amrutanjan, he created economic strength that supported his larger mission. That kind of clarity and balance is deeply inspiring.
What is the core spirit of Viswadata?
We are not approaching it merely as a conventional biographical film. We want to capture the spirit of a man, who believed that media carries moral responsibility. The intention is to help today’s generation emotionally connect with those values.
How important has cinematographer Madhu Ambat’s encouragement been for the project?
Very important. At this stage of his life, his continued passion for meaningful cinema is deeply inspiring. His encouragement reassures me that stories rooted in history and values still matter.
At what stage is the project currently in?
We are presently in the research and scripting phase. Since Pantulu garu’s life intersects with journalism, nationalism, and social reform, it is essential to approach the material with sincerity, depth, and authenticity.