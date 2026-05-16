Gate crashing a Valima

After my show on Sunday, a friend asked me, ‘What plans?’

I said, ‘I’m hungry. I’ll eat and sleep’.

He said, ‘Why don’t you come with us to Shoaib’s wedding?’

Now this has happened before. And my usual answer is always a full moral science essay. ‘I’m not dressed right’. ‘How can I go uninvited?’ ‘What if they ask me to leave?'