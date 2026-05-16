Glory, grit and global applause for Sayani

Working with actors like Divyenndu Sharma and Pulkit Samrat added another layer of excitement for her. She shares, “Divyenndu and Pulkit were two people I genuinely wanted to work with for a long time. Divyenndu is a senior from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and Pulkit is somebody I have known over the years. You constantly meet actors you really like and hope you get put together in a room, but that power is not in your hands. With Glory, after Delhi Crime, everything came together, and it felt like a safe space.”