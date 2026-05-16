RWAs, community representatives in Hyderabad seek stronger residential security measures

HYDERABAD: Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and community representatives in Hyderabad have submitted a series of recommendations to the Secunderabad police to strengthen residential security and improve safeguards related to domestic workers and service personnel.

The associations proposed a standard registration system for domestic workers with secure uploading of details on a police portal, along with a clear data privacy framework. They also recommended mandatory police verification for long-term domestic workers, drivers, security guards and other household service providers.

Among the major suggestions were strict digital gate management systems in gated communities to maintain check-in and check-out records, verified databases of workers and vendors maintained by RWAs, and annual security audits in coordination with local police.

The representatives also stressed the need for CCTV surveillance only in common areas to protect privacy, regular awareness sessions for residents on safe hiring practices and cyber safety, and special emergency protocols for women and senior citizens.

Calling for a balanced approach, the RWAs sought a transparent grievance redressal mechanism for domestic workers to prevent exploitation, harassment and misunderstandings.

Community representatives said the proposed measures could improve residential safety while ensuring dignity and fairness for domestic workers, and assured full cooperation with police in implementing effective security mechanisms.