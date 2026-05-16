Summer in a Sip at Third Wave Coffee

Summer just got a lot more sip-worthy with the limited-time Beach Packers range, launched by Third Wave Coffee (TWC). The collection brings a sense of sun-soaked nostalgia to every glass, blending tropical sweetness with refreshing, contemporary twists — Tropical Alphonso Frappe, Alphonso Matcha Frappe, Brazilian Lemonade Frappe, and Vietnamese Coconut Frappe.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the launch, Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, shared, “At Third Wave Coffee, we continuously experiment at our innovation lab, guided by evolving consumer preferences to create distinctive beverage experiences for every season. Each range is shaped by a thoughtful exploration of flavours, formats, and textures—balancing familiarity with a sense of newness. With the Beach Packers range, we set out to celebrate classic summer flavours like mango, coconut, and lime that evoke nostalgia, while reimagining them in refreshing formats for our patrons.”
At the heart of the collection are two mango-forward creations. The Tropical Alphonso Frappe pairs the vibrant intensity of sun-ripened Alphonso mango with the subtle richness of coconut, resulting in a drink that feels both bright and indulgent. Its counterpart, the Alphonso Matcha Frappe, stands out visually and in flavour — layering mango slush with smooth Japanese matcha to create a harmonious balance between tropical sweetness and earthy depth.
Rounding out the menu are two equally compelling offerings. The Brazilian Lemonade Frappe delivers a bold citrus punch, mellowed by condensed milk into a frothy, cloud-like finish. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Coconut Frappe offers a more grounded profile, blending bold espresso with sweet coconut in a chilled slush that is both refreshing and deeply satisfying.
Available across all TWC outlets, the Beach Packers range captures the essence of summer in a cup — playful, nostalgic, and effortlessly cool.