Summer in a Sip at Third Wave Coffee

Summer just got a lot more sip-worthy with the limited-time Beach Packers range, launched by Third Wave Coffee (TWC). The collection brings a sense of sun-soaked nostalgia to every glass, blending tropical sweetness with refreshing, contemporary twists — Tropical Alphonso Frappe, Alphonso Matcha Frappe, Brazilian Lemonade Frappe, and Vietnamese Coconut Frappe.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the launch, Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, shared, “At Third Wave Coffee, we continuously experiment at our innovation lab, guided by evolving consumer preferences to create distinctive beverage experiences for every season. Each range is shaped by a thoughtful exploration of flavours, formats, and textures—balancing familiarity with a sense of newness. With the Beach Packers range, we set out to celebrate classic summer flavours like mango, coconut, and lime that evoke nostalgia, while reimagining them in refreshing formats for our patrons.”