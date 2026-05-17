22-year-old woman killed by man for rejecting proposal

HYDERABAD/JADCHERLA : A 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man on Saturday in Jadcherla after she reportedly rejected his proposal for a relationship. The victim, identified as Vaishnavi, was working as a teacher at a private educational institute.

The accused had allegedly been harassing her for the past few days under the pretext of love. On Saturday evening, he reportedly waited on the route she usually took while returning home from work.

After Vaishnavi got down from a bus and was walking towards her residence, the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, stomach and other parts of the body. She collapsed on the road and died on the spot.

The entire incident reportedly took place within a few minutes, police said.

Enraged by the brutal attack, passersby caught the accused and assaulted him before police intervened. He sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.