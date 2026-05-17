Four from Nepal held for robbing elderly couple

HYDERABAD: JawaharNagar police on Saturday arrested four Nepali nationals for allegedly robbing an elderly couple of 60 tulas of gold and other valuables. The accused were identified as Sunitha, Biswal, Kamal Bahadur Chalaune and Jankar Bahadur Chalaune.

Police said the accused, along with Rajesh and Meena, targeted the house of 68-year-old Murali Mohan Narsipuram, an international arbitrator. Meena allegedly arranged for a woman to work as a maid in the house.

On May 11, the gang allegedly tied up the couple, administered an intoxicating substance and looted gold, silver, cash, mobile phones and valuables. Police traced the accused using CCTV footage and forensic evidence.