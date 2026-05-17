NIMS denies allegations of kidney racket

HYDERABAD: The Director of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Dr Beerappa, on Saturday dismissed as “false propaganda” allegations circulating on social media about an alleged kidney racket and illegal activities at the premier government hospital.

Clarifying the allegations, Dr Beerappa said the hospital, which caters to lakhs of patients annually, was being targeted through “malicious campaigns” by certain individuals seeking personal gain.

He stated that no illegal kidney operations were being conducted at the hospital. However, he confirmed that a complaint had been received from a patient against an outsourcing employee working at NIMS.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Panjagutta police for investigation. Following a preliminary inquiry, the outsourcing employee concerned was removed from duty.

The director added that strict action would be initiated against anyone found involved in wrongdoing after the investigation is completed. Police are continuing their probe into the complaint. Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, Dr Beerappa urged the public and media organisations not to believe or circulate unverified claims that could damage the institution’s reputation.