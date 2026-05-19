HGCL plans to construct Musi bridge, service roads near ORR

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has initiated plans to construct a major bridge across the Musi river and develop a new service road network from ORR Exit No. 18A near Narsingi/Manchirevula to the Narsingi Ring Road corridor to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad’s rapidly expanding western growth corridor.

Officials said the project aims to strengthen local connectivity around Narsingi, Kokapet, Financial District and adjoining areas, where rapid urban expansion has increased pressure on Outer Ring Road (ORR) interchanges and service roads.

According to officials, the proposal includes the construction of a major bridge connecting service roads on both sides of the ORR, along with the formation of a new service road stretch along the Musi river.

HGCL, which manages the ORR, has initiated the process to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) for preparation of the DPR, pre-construction activities, construction supervision and long-term maintenance monitoring.

Officials said the total duration of the assignment has been fixed at 87 months, including three months for DPR preparation and pre-construction activities, 24 months for construction and 60 months for maintenance supervision.

The consultancy assignment will include surveys, design works, utility coordination, traffic assessment, environmental and technical studies, bid process management and supervision of construction activities. Officials said the consultant would also monitor maintenance responsibilities after project completion.

Authorities believe the proposed bridge and service roads will improve last-mile connectivity between ORR access points and emerging residential and commercial hubs along the Musi stretch. The project is also expected to reduce congestion on main carriageways and provide an alternative traffic corridor parallel to the ORR network.

Officials stated that the proposal aligns with broader infrastructure plans aimed at supporting future urban expansion and rising traffic demand in Hyderabad’s western corridor.