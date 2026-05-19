Hyderabad police launch AI-based social media monitoring portal

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police has launched ‘SOCEYE’ — Social Media Observation and Cyber Intelligence — an AI-based platform aimed at monitoring harmful online content, analysing social media trends and supporting cybercrime investigations.

Police said the platform was developed to reduce manual surveillance work and strengthen cyber intelligence and public safety mechanisms through Artificial Intelligence tools.

According to officials, SOCEYE enables automated monitoring of multiple social media platforms, tracks habitual cyber troublemakers and identifies sensitive narratives in real time.

During the pilot phase, the system reportedly identified 85 hateful and communally sensitive posts linked to the Puranapul X Road incident and 126 posts related to the Gudimalkapur issue, enabling police to initiate content takedown measures and identify those involved.

The platform integrates inputs from Dial-100 calls, intelligence alerts, city events and operational feeds to provide real-time situational awareness to officers.

Police said SOCEYE includes an automated alert system that monitors communal and sensitive social media handles while prioritising issues related to narcotics and women’s safety. AI models are also used to detect cyberbullying, stalking and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The platform additionally includes grievance monitoring tools for complaints received through official police social media accounts and analytical tools such as SOCMINT and OSINT utilities for cybercrime investigations.